YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, for Marlane M. (Suetta) Passarelli, 80, who passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

She was born on March 5, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Margaret and John Suetta.

A lifelong area resident, Marlane was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She spent her life taking care of others, Marlane cooked and cleaned for the nuns at Immaculate Heart, was a receptionist for several area doctors, and loved her current job as a hostess at The Lake Club. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved dog Jake, and cat Emma. Marlane will be fondly remembered for the attentiveness that she had towards all her family and friends.

Marlane leaves to cherish her memory, her children James Passarelli and Rachelle (George) Garltic; grandchildren Travis Garltic, Gina and Julia Passarelli; step grandchildren George, Jr, and Kelly Garltic; and one great-granddaughter Bella.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jospeh Passarelli, Jr., son Joseph Passarelli, III, and a sister Eileen Sandfrey.

The Passarelli family will receive friends one hour prior to mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Parish, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made, in Marlane’s name, to the American Heart Association. No flower deliveries can be made to the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

