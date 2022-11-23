WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Trittschuh, 84, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Marla was born on January 6, 1938, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold and Virginia Mundorf.

Even at age 84, Marla remained an avid reader. She always had two books in rotation and a stack waiting to be read. Anyone who had a conversation with her instantly realized how much pride she had for her grandchildren. She looked forward to their trips to Florida, dinners together or even just a quick visit.

Marla will be deeply missed by her loving children, Michael (Dee Dee) Dungan of Green, Ohio and Jerrold (Stacy) Dungan of Howland; grandchildren, Jacob (Christina) Dungan of Norton, Kelly (Ralph) Dungan of Sarasota, Florida, Samuel Dungan of Kent and Kenneth (Morgan) Dungan of Miamisburg, Ohio; brother, Larry (Marilyn) Mundorf of North Canton; sister, Patricia (Chuck) Shelar of Niles and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Trittschuh, whom she married on July 25, 1987 and whom passed on October 13, 2005 and her daughter, Kimberly Dungan.

Family and friends may visit from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday November 27, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel, located at 415 Robbins Avenue in Niles, with funeral services to follow at 3:00 p.m.

A Private burial will take place at Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Warren – Trumbull County Public Library – Howland Branch located at 9095 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484.

