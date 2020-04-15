Mark William Miller, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark W. Miller, 49, of Cortland, died unexpectedly of complications of diabetes on Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born October 21, 1970 in Warren, the son of the late Ernest C. Miller and Carol W. Wakefield Miller of Cortland.



Mark was a 1989 graduate of Lakeview High School.

He worked for many years as a bus driver covering different areas and counties for Community Bus Services, until having to go on disability. He also worked as a summer camp counselor at Camp Whitewood in Windsor, Ohio for many years.



Mark was a member in his youth of Boy Scout Troop No. 54 in Cortland. He then served as an active scout leader with Troop 54 for many years, serving as a scout leader at Camp Chickagami for summer camp and winter events. He loved teaching the shooting sports and archery for scouting merit badges. Mark enjoyed spending time on the computer and social media’s Facebook and playing various computer games.

He was of the Lutheran faith.



Mark is survived by his mom, Carol W. Miller with whom he made his home, as well as extended family and many close friends.

His dad, Ernest C. Miller died in 2012 and his grandparents, Jennie and William Wakefield and Elsie and Chester Gear have also preceded him in death.



A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Greene Township.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

