AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark William Black, 66, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Born January 9, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, Mark was the son of Alex and Patricia (Chambers) Black.

Mark was a 1975 graduate of Niles McKinley.

He was of Roman Catholic faith.

Prior to retirement in 2010, he worked as a press operator for Mahoning Glass Plant/ General Electric.

Mark loved sports, reading, yoga, grilling, and long walks with his dog Alfred in Mill Creek Park.

He is preceded in death by his father and his fur baby Alfred.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Janice Tomich-Black, whom he married May 24, 2009; his mother Patricia Black; his step daughter Laura (Jeremy) Horberger and their children Krista and Bailey; and his brothers Jeffrey (Sonia) Black, Michael Black, and Christopher Black.

There will be private services for Mark at a later date.

