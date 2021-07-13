Mark S. Raub, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark S. Raub, 64, passed away Thursday evening, July 8, 2021 at his residence.

He was born February 24, 1957 in Marietta, Ohio, the son of Thomas F. and Ruth A. (Moore) Raub.

Mark was the owner and operator of Raub’s Spray Painting and had also been employed in the construction industry.

He was a 1975 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Mark enjoyed building and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth A. Raub of Warren; his son, Alan T. Raub of Austintown; his aunts and uncles, Robert Austin, Sandra Salyer, James Austin, John Austin, Vicki Krafcik, Tammy Austin, Toni Austin and Rebecca Oney; his special cousin, Dorie Roberts and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his father; his son, Joshua J. Raub; his daughter, Darla Jean Raub; his grandparents, Vernon and Leona Austin and Robert and Freda Raub and his aunt and uncle, Michael Austin and Judith Laribee.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, followed by a service at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family in C/O Lane Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.