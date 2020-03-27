Mark Joel Syersak, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Joel Syersak is informing all of Mark’s friends and the public that Mark passed away, in his sleep, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.



Mark was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on the 17th day of September 1972.

Mark had one daughter, Lauren Syersak, a Youngstown State Nursing Student, who resides primarily with her mother, Carla Scherich in Niles and part of the time with Mark in Cortland, Ohio.

Mark was the son of Michael (Debbie) Syersak of Brookfield, Ohio and Karen (Donald) Allen of Cortland, Ohio.



Mark has an older brother, Brian (Katie) Syersak and a younger sister, Nicole (Paul) Driscoll, both of Brookfield residents and an uncle, David Gibbs of Euless, Texas. Mark has nieces and nephews including, Conner Syersak (deceased in 2018), Cameron Syersak, Madison Marx, Mason Marx, Harper Driscoll, Cole Wright, Ryleigh Wright, Dylan Tice and Marissa (Neal) Snyder.



Before Mark had a massive heart attack when he was 43 years old, he worked at K-Mart Distribution and was an avid outdoorsman spending free time fishing and hunting when possible. After a very prolonged period of recuperation, Mark obtained a transplant heart to replace the mechanical heart he lived with for a little over a year. After recovering from his transplant, Mark managed to fish, walleye being his favorite and even got back to deer hunting on his prosthetic right leg, as a result of the poor circulation after his heart attack. Mark so loved life! Last summer Mark took a vacation road trip visiting numerous cousins and friends, as well as several landmarks, in the Carolina’s, Florida, Texas and Indiana. With great planning, he met his daughter, Lauren, in Euless, Texas and the two completed the last half of his two-month excursion including a visit to Notre Dame, home of his favorite sports teams, the Fighting Irish.



We are all so deeply saddened as Mark leaves a tremendous hole in so many lives as God has claimed a greater need at this time.

Services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Mark Joel Syersak, please visit our Tribute Store.

