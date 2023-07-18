McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark J. Loomis, 65, of McDonald, Ohio, passed away into eternal rest on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on January 30, 1958, the son of the late Pastor Donald Reid and Leymone (Rankin) Loomis.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Geri L. (Koncsel) Loomis since November 25, 1978.

He was a 1976 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School. Mark was involved in track & field and cross country, where he set a school record for pole vaulting.

Mark was a self-employed contractor for over 30 years. It was his passion and it showed in the quality and craftsmanship of his work.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Mark was a regular at the “Jib” (Hot Dog Shop) where he met with his buddies almost every day for years.

He was a member of Journey Christian Church of Cortland.

Mark is survived by his wife of 45 years, Geri L. (Koncsol) Loomis; his daughters, Tiffaney (Jon) Blanton of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Renee (Robert) Infante of Evans, Georgia; his grandchildren, Tyler, Allison, Matthew, Gavin, Kylie and Kelsey; his brothers, Timothy, David and John Loomis and a sister, Sharon Ploskodniak.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Lynn Loomis.

Mark was an extremely generous and friendly man to all who knew him. He had a strong faith in the Lord. He loved his family and all his “rugrats” (grandchildren). He will be missed by all those who encountered him throughout his life. He is now at peace and free from all pain.

A special thank you to Mark’s sister, Sharon, for all her help, love, and support to both of us in our time of need. Also, many heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hospice House for all the tender loving care they gave Mark throughout his stay until the end of his life.

