WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark G. Young, 64 passed away unexpectedly at home on March 13, 2022, with his fiancée by his side.

Mark was born on February 28, 1958, in Hialeah, Florida the son of Don G. and Delores (Costello) Young.

Mark was raised in Austintown and graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

He was a dedicated employee of Sedeko-Roth Brothers for 30 years.

He enjoyed traveling, flea markets and drones. He loved spending time outside in the vegetable and flower gardens.



He leaves to cherish his memory his fiancée and love of his life Doris White Molesy, his brother Tom (Dorcus) Young of Missouri, his daughter by choice Shawnna (Dave) Martin, grandchildren by choice David J. (Emily) Martin and Joscelyn Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna Young and brother John Young both of Austintown.

Per Mark’s wishes no services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

