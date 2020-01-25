Mark Dale Thellman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Dale Thellman, 69, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Guardian Healthcare.

Mark was born June 9, 1950 in Warren the son of Herbert Dale and Helen (Dellinger) Thellman.

He was a carpenter with Advance Construction.

Mark served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He is survived by his daughters, Tiffany (Joe) Szabo of Warren and Daneane (Tom) Robinette of Cincinnati; his sisters, Gina (William) Dunn of Columbiana, Christy (Tom) Cox of Cortland and Cinda (Fred) Habenschuss of Columbus and five grandchildren.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 27, 2020 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel, immediately followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Guardian House for their compassionate care and concern for Mark.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.