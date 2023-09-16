MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark D. Prpich, 64, passed away Thursday morning, September 14, 2023, at his home.

Mark was born on March 15, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan.

He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and was known by his family as the “family rock.” When not with his family, he enjoyed to fix and tinker with anything.

Mark will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Hollyanne Prpich; children, Steven (Helen) Prpich, Vanessa Emmons, Christina Gallintine, Paul (Ayla Gore) Canfield and Kathy Walker; grandchildren, Michelle, Dean, Haden, Lilyanna, Chloe, Kayne, Karlie, Beyla, Rhea, Paul Jr., Christian, Thomas, Olivia, Remmi, Ashley, Lilly, Molly, Max and sister, Lavon Prpich.

He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jeremey Gallintine.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel, located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting lanefuneralhomes.com.

