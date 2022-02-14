AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Arlan Freeman, 36 of Austintown, died early Sunday morning, February 13 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Boardman.

Mark was born May 9, 1985 in Murray, Utah, a son of Arlan Dean and Diane (Shy) Freeman and came to this area in 2011.

Mark received a Bachelor’s Degree in both Physics and Computer Science from Youngstown State University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

He had been working as a computer scientist for Black Knight, Inc. since 2018.

Mark was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as a missionary from 2008-2010 in Eugene, Oregon.

He enjoyed playing video games, listening to classical music, reading, technology and computers. He was passionate about karate and had earned his High Brown Belt. Mark wanted to pave his own path, was very witty, telling jokes and wanting to make people smile. Mark also wrote science fiction stories but most importantly was spending time and playing with his daughter.

He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend and will be dearly missed.

Besides his parents, Arlan and Diane Freeman of Riverton, Utah, Mark leaves his wife, the former Corissa Rose Smith, whom he was sealed (married) to at the Jordan River Temple on April 16, 2011; his precious daughter, Lyla Rebecca Rose Freeman; his sister, Anna Freeman of Riverton, Utah and several cousins in Utah.

Mark was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends may call on Friday, February 18 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



