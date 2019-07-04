Marjorie Taft Sunbury, Johnston Township, Ohio – Obituary

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Taft Sunbury, 73, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Cortland Care Center, following a long 16-year battle with polycystic kidney disease.

She was born in Warren on October 17, 1945, the daughter of Francis and Hazel (Smallsreed) Taft.

Marjorie graduated from Windham High School and Bowling Green State University, before teaching in the Kenston School System in Geauga County.

Marjorie always had a lifelong love of farming. After marrying Jim Sunbury, she moved to Johnston. Together, they ran a successful dairy farm (Von-Sun) for many years.

Marjorie is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Sunbury; her sister-in-law, Ann Taft; her nephew, Rob (Conni) Taft; her nieces, Julie Taft (Chuck) Heasley and Briana Logan Zwieg, as well as, several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert A. Taft.

Visitation for Marjorie will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Johnston Federated United Methodist Church, 6252 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Johnston, OH 44417, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to PKD Foundation (Polycystic Kidney Disease), 1001 East 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131.

