WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Louise Greenwalt Griffing, age 89, of Warren passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

She was born on June 24, 1933, to the late Dewey and Retta Simons Greenwalt.

Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmothe and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In her spare time, she could be found camping, bowling and crafting.

She was a volunteer in the community serving the American Red Cross, Brookfield Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, and the Warren Emblem Club #397.



She is survived by her children, Richard (Martha) Griffing, Dave (Wanda) Griffing, Dennis Griffing, and Patty (Mike) Perrino, 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joan (Marv) Fosaaen; also, several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dick Griffing; son, Bob Griffing, parents; brothers, Jim, Dick, Ray, and Kenny Greenwalt.



Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday August 4, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Marjorie, please visit our floral store.