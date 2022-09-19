BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie J. Roessler, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic.

She was born June 10, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Plaoma (Schisler) Roessler.

Marge was a 1959 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

Marge was employed at Black Hawk Automotive Plastics in Salem for 18 years, retiring in 2007. She had previously been employed with Patio Doors in Canfield and also Western Reserve Plastics.

She was a member of New Road Church, formerly Free Will Baptist Church.

Marge loved to camp and she enjoyed fishing and was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan.

Marge is survived by her sisters, Lois Pyles of Lake Milton and Viola Pack of Berlin Center and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Roger Roessler and her sisters, Janet Hall, Eileen August and Gladys Smith.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel. There will be a Committal Service at 1 p.m. Thursday at North Jackson Cemetery.

