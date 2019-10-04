Marjorie Hughes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Hughes, 66, passed away Thursday evening, October 3, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren surrounded by her family.



Marjorie was born on June 18, 1953 in Wadsworth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Otis “Jerry” and Phyllis Copas.



She was a 1971 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and worked at Circulatory Centers of America until she retired.



She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family. She enjoyed traveling to Outer Banks with her family for their yearly vacations and crocheting.



Marjorie will be deeply missed by her children, Todd (Jennifer) Hughes of Fort Wayne, Melissa (Chad) Hathhorn of Warren and Timothy (Shannon) Hughes of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Timothy, Madison, Mackenzie, Makayla, Quinton, Kellsey, Zeke, Alexa, Jacob, Ethan and Brooklyn; sisters Mary Jane Stanislaw and Laurel Koontz; her sister in law Lee Copas and her loving dog, Tino the Great Dane.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Timothy L. Hughes, whom she married on August 3, 1974 and passed away on May 20, 2011; her brother David Copas and brother in law James Stanislaw.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, with services to follow at 12:00 p.m.



Private Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be donated to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at https://www.abcf.org/donate.



