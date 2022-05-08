AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Gessner, 95, died On Saturday May 7, 2022 surrounded by her family. She leaves a void of love for her family to fill, knowing that someday they will see her again.

Born May 22, 1926 in Youngstown, to Ella German Brown and Charles Brown, moving to Austintown at age 2.

She was a member of Austintown Community Church and married the love of her life Albert “George” Gessner on June 7, 1947.

She was a proud graduate of Fitch Class of 1944.

Described as “always on the go,” she organized their reunions until their 75th reunion in 2019.

Marjorie excelled at typing and shorthand, working as a secretary at Hynes Steel Company in Austintown. She later worked at Postal Church Services and InfoCision. When K-Mart opened she applied for a cashier’s position – leaving her interview as the Advertising Manager for both Austintown and Boardman stores.

Talented at crocheting, sewing, cooking and baking, she made each grandchild a special afghan when they went to college and sent her grandson, a Marine serving in Afghanistan, a camouflage afghan to give to his troops when he returned home. She sewed dresses for little girls in Haiti and organized roast beef dinners to fund the church’s handicap accessibility by making dozens of homemade pies with the ladies of the church.

Known for her Easter candy, she was a frequent guest on WFMJ’s Marjorie Mariner’s Kitchen Corner Show, won Best of Show Awards at the Canfield Fair and represented Mahoning County in Ohio Edison’s Baking Championship at the Ohio State Fair.

An active Austintown community member, she was in the Sweetbriar Ladies Club, Austintown PTA, VFW Post 4237 Auxiliary and served as President of Mahoning County VFW Auxiliary.

She opened and operated Regency House Bingo in 1974 to benefit the Warren Junior Military Band and VFW Post 4237, later helping establish Bingo to fund Falcon Stadium’s all-weather track. She volunteered to fundraise for the PTA, Austintown and Warren Junior Military Band Parents, and Bluecoats Drum & Bugle Corps. The Bingo raised money for the military band to travel throughout the U.S., England, Scotland and Wales for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and to Hawaii twice. She and band parent Marjorie Harkabus flew to Hawaii, organizing the band’s 1980 trip.

They believed wool band uniforms were too hot- so they and other mothers sewed 110 pair of shorts and Hawaiian shirts for the band’s performances. She took her sewing machine on the plane and completed the shirts from her hotel on Waikiki Beach.

Strong, independent and stubborn, she had a never-give-up attitude and lived a life giving and helping others. She enjoyed crafts, Bingo and Slot Machines. She most treasured her family, letting everyone know her pride in her children and grandchildren. When her husband passed in 1985, she focused on her grandchildren and delighted in her great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters and her husband.

She leaves her children, Dr. Larry (Renee) Gessner of Birmingham, Bliss (James) Dickerson of Canton and Attorney Brad (Mary Lou) Gessner of Austintown; grandchildren, Branden Hostetler, Jason Dickerson, Troy Gessner, Lauren Walker, Kylie Gessner, Conor Gessner and great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Wyatt, Irene, Alena and Emersyn.

As someone “always on the go,” she helped everyone and left this world a better place. She survived cancer 11 years ago with the phrase, “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance in the rain.”

She leaves a legacy to her grandchildren to never give up.

Her family thanks Transitions Hospice and the staff at The Inn at Ironwood for their love and care this past year.

Friends may call on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. until Noon at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at Noon.

