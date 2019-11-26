Marjorie Fern Clower, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Marjorie Fern Clower, 100, of Niles who died Monday afternoon, November 25, 2019 at her residence.

Marjorie was born March 31, 1919 in Avon, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Howard and Kate (Ford) Sutton and came to this area in 1945.

Marjorie worked at the General Electric Mahoning Glass Works in Niles, retiring in 1989.

She was a member of the Evansville Baptist Church where she was very active.

She enjoyed gardening, but most treasured by Marjorie was her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family.

Her husband, William C. Clower, whom she married 1953, died in 1969.

She leaves two daughters, Cathy (David) Loomis of Niles and Karen Russell of Champion; one son, William Clower, Jr. of Niles; eight grandchildren, Robert (Lisa) Russell, Michael (Oksanna) Russell, Michelle (Jamie) Spitler, Nicole (Jason) Barber, Jonathan Loomis, April (Ray) Snyder, Kristie Loomis and David (Megan) Loomis and 24 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by her three brothers, Glen Sutton, Ray Sutton and H. Jake and four sisters, Hazel Davis, Fay Perine, Hattie Ruth Sutton and Bertha Bolte.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 30 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.