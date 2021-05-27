Marissa Elaine Fife, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marisa Elaine Fife, 55 of Austintown, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, May 21, at her residence.

Marisa was born May 2, 1966 in Salem, a daughter of Harry E. Fife and Ruthie (Doyle) Nennig and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from United Local High School where she was a cheerleader and also had attended modeling school.

She was a member of Crossroads Church and had a deep and abiding faith in the Lord and always looked to Him for guidance.

Marisa’s prime interest, pride and joy was her son, Dalton. She loved him with all her heart and took great pleasure in sharing his many accomplishments. Marisa also enjoyed doing crafts and greatly delighted in decorating and flower arranging.

Besides her mother, Ruthie E. Nennig of Salem and her father, Harry E. Fife of Akron, Marisa leaves her son, Dalton L. Fife at home; a sister, Christina (David) Texter of Salem; two brothers, Rick Fife of East Liverpool and Brett (Erica) Leyman of Youngstown; a stepbrother, Dustin (Shelly Gibson) Nennig of Minerva and many nieces and nephews.

Marisa was preceded in death by her stepfather, Wayne Nennig and stepbrother, Michael Nennig.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, June 2 at 6:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 554 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the family to offset expenses.



