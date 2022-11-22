AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion M. Garrity, 98, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Victoria House Assisted Living Facility in Austintown, Ohio.

Marion was born on April 8, 1924, to Hayes and Anna (Stevens/Fraley) Mayyou.

On June 12, 1943, she was united in marriage to Randall E. Garrity, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.

Marion enjoyed being a mother and spending time in the kitchen of her home, especially when preparing large meals and baking for family.

She was an active, lifetime member of the Ohltown United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall; sisters, Virginia Stribling, Josephine Smith, Anna Mae Harina and brothers, Hayes Harrison Mayyou and George Mayyou.

Survivors include her sons, James (Janet) Garrity of Somerville, Alabama and Charles (Linda) Garrity of Ulster, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Teresa Krueger, officiating, at the funeral service immediately following.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohltown United Methodist Church, 2001 Ohltown Road, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.