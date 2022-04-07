WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilynn A. Dufey, age 77 of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022.

She was born on October 29, 1944, in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late John Maurice Kelly and Mary Weaver Logdson.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Pride Haynes and brother, Dick Cecconi.



Marilynn enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at different events around the area. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and being a member of the Moose Lodge #186 in Warren, Ohio.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Dufey, Sr.; sons, Robert (Loddy) Dufey, Jr., Joseph (Cheryl) Dufey and Jason Dufey; stepson, Jeff Cole; one granddaughter; four grandsons; two great-granddaughters; a sister, Betty Fluharty and numerous other family members.



No services will be held at this time per her wishes.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



