Marilyn Sue Briguglio, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Sue Briguglio, 82 of North Lima, died Saturday afternoon, September 11, at Hospice House.

Marilyn was born December 2, 1938 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Walter T. and Charlotte (Heidinger) Meredith and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from South High School in 1958 and received her LPN degree from Choffin Career Center.

Marilyn worked at Omni Manor for 25 years, retiring in 2005. Even after her retirement, she continued to be a caretaker as that was what she loved to do.

She was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed doing crafts but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

She leaves her son, Charles (fiancée, Maureen) McQuillan of Youngstown; a daughter, Lynn (Pat) DeChellis of Boardman; six grandchildren, Danielle (Lance) Ronghi, Christopher (fiancée, Lauren) DeChellis, Dante (Montana) DeChellis, Gina DeChellis, Molly McQuillan and Chas McQuillan and a great-granddaughter, Adalynn Ronghi. Marilyn also leaves her two brothers, Thomas W. Meredith of Albuquerque, New Mexico and John Meredith of Girard.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles P. McQuillan in 1984 and William F. Briguglio in 2005 and her sister, Olive Shuster.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 15 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel followed by a service at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

