Marilyn R. Carpenter, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn R. Carpenter, 89 of North Jackson died early Sunday morning at Hospice House of Poland.

Marilyn was born April 2, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Lyle and Alice (Lerner) Sheely and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Jackson Milton High School in 1947 . Marilyn received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from YSU in 1960 and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from YSU in 1962. She received her Masters of Education Degree from Kent State University in 1983.

Marilyn served as a houseparent with her husband at the Soldiers and Sailors Orphans’ Home for 17 boys, ages 8-12 from September 1955 until June of 1957. She taught the Diversified Health Occupations program from 1977 at the Lordstown, Gordon D. James Career Center until August 1985 and later at the Trumbull County Joint Vocational School in Warren from September 1985 until she retired in April of 1995.

She was a member of Bailey Road Baptist Church and the Kappa Delta Pi Sorority. She was honored as a Jennings Scholar 1984-85. Marilyn was also a member and proctor for the American Mensa Limited testing program where she received the Abbie Award for the Outstanding Proctor of the Year, 2017.

She enjoyed working with young people, crafts, sewing swimming and traveling. Her husband, Harold J. Carpenter, whom she married June 18, 1955, died October 18, 1995. Marilyn leaves her two sons, Scott A. Carpenter of North Jackson, Todd B. (Diahn) Carpenter of Newton Falls and two granddaughters Victoria and Abigail.

Private services were held Tuesday In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Bailey Rd. Baptist Church, 2121 N. Bailey Rd., North Jackson 44451.To send flowers to the family of Marilyn R. Carpenter please visit our Tribute Store.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

