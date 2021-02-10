Marilyn Parkhurst, Hartford, Ohio

HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Parkhurst, 79, passed away Wednesday evening, February 3, 2021, at Mission Hospital in Waynesville, North Carolina.

Marilyn was born on September 4, 1941, in Hartford, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Parkhurst.

She was a 1959 graduate of Vienna High School and 1989 Cum Laude graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine and Performing Arts and a Minor in Computer Graphics.

She loved art and was a freelance painter since high school, painting many murals for homes, businesses and churches. She especially liked decorating for Christmas and Vacation Bible School throughout the years. Her faith was strong and she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Marilyn will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Sharon) Sabo of Indiana, Todd (Renee) Sabo of Virginia, Bonita (Doug) Shelar of Ohio and four grandchildren, Michaela (Michael) Parnin and Morgan (Andrew) Appleby of Virginia and Steven Sabo and Angela Sabo of Indiana; she is also survived by her brothers, Robert Parkhurst, Allan (Monica) Parkhurst and Donald (Barbara) Parkhurst; along with many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel and she will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park, in Vienna, Ohio.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Englewood Baptist Church, 3118 Washington Avenue, Bedford IN, 47421.

