WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn June Rose Crooks, age 86, of Warren passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

She was born on June 27, 1936, to the late Kenneth C. Rose and Jean E. Mitchell Rose.

Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was married to Richard on September 10, 1955 sharing many wonderful years and memories.

She was a lady of many passions but her family and grandchildren were most important. She enjoyed spending her free time dancing, cooking, traveling and winning at the casinos.

Marilyn will be dearly missed by her husband, Richard P. Crooks; children, Jolene (Fred) Latham, Robert (Cheryl) Crooks; grandchildren, Ryan, and Shannon Latham; niece, Lisa Rose, and numerous other family members.

She was preceded in death by her son, Scott A. Crooks; brother, James Rose, and stepmother, Ada Rose.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

