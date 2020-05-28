Marilyn J. Zeisler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn J. Zeisler, 77 of Youngstown, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.

Marilyn was born October 2, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Harold H. and Leona I. (Diday) Zeisler and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Poland Seminary High School and received her bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University. She then went on to receive her master’s degree from Notre Dame at a time when few women were attending.

Marilyn was a chemistry teacher for over 40 years at Austintown Fitch High School, retiring in 2006. She was a well-loved teacher and also cared deeply about her students.

After her retirement, Marilyn gifted Chemistry Scholarships to those who shared the same love of chemistry.

Marilyn was an avid traveler and enjoyed traveling the world, Egypt, Africa, Japan, China and Australia to name a few.

She was a member of the Canfield Presbyterian Church, where she played the handbells, the Armchair Travelers and enjoyed bowling. She was also a member of the Belle’s Bowling League.

Marilyn will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her kindness. She leaves her sister-in-law, Ruth Zeisler of Salem and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her stepmother, Helen and three brothers, Jack Zeisler, James Zeisler and Robert Zeisler.

Private graveside services will be at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Home. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

