LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie T. Walker, age 87, of Leetonia passed away at her home on Friday morning, March 11, 2022 surrounded by her precious family.



Born November 22, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of John J. Beluscsak and Mary Clara Petro.



She lived in the Mantua/Shalersville area before moving to Leetonia in 1967.



Marie was a registered nurse and life-long dairy farmer with her husband, Galen. After working at area hospitals, she worked for Urmson Animal hospital in Columbiana, Pleasant View Nursing Home in Lisbon and lent her nursing skills to all area neighbors and friends in need.



She had been a 4-H advisor, a member of St. George Church in Lisbon and a former member of St. Patrick’s Church in Leetonia, where she and her husband assisted in preparing funeral dinners at both parishes.



Her husband of 60 years, Galen E. Walker, whom she married on May 12, 1956, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sister, Rosemary Schopper; devoted children, Daniel (Barb) Walker, Margaret (Chaney) Mackey, Mary Ann (Richard) Porinchak, Edward (Jean) Walker, Carol (Kenneth) Crowell, Jean (Gregory) Osborne and Gail (John) Zoppelt; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and numerous extended grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kathleen Miller and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Quesenberry and an infant brother, John Walter Beluscsak. Her brother-in-law, Ronald Miller also preceded her in death.



Friends will be received at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, 111 Summit Street in Leetonia, on Monday, March 14 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.



Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, March 15 at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Church, 271 W. Chestnut Street, Lisbon, where friends will be received one hour prior to the Mass at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.



Burial will take place at the Salem Township Cemetery.



Services have been entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.