SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Olivia Blackann, 75, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Ivy Woods Manor in North Lima.

She was born on March 22, 1946 in Salem, Ohio to the late Daniel and Mary Komsa.

She was a lifelong area resident and enjoyed entertaining and hosting dinner parties. Marie was a lover of animals, especially her dogs and cats. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Blackann.

She leaves behind two daughters, Connie Kidd of Hickory Creek, Texas, Barbara Stauffer of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, her son, Robert Burford, Jr. of Broken Bow, Oklahoma and many grandchildren; Taylor, Isabella, Brett, Hunter, Trent, Jayden, Araya, Killian, Sheamus and Jessie.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marie was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Dakotah.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

