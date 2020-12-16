AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie J. Tenney Genuske, 90, of Austintown, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, Greenbriar Health Care Center in Boardman.

Marie was born December 1, 1930 in Washington, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Minnie (Vile) Chaney.

She was devoted wife, mother and grandmother and very proud that both her children served their country in the Armed Forces.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Freeman Tenney whom she married July 15, 1947 and died December 2, 1987. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Timothy Tenney and her siblings, George Chaney, Thomas Chaney and Monalee Brookover.

She leaves her daughter, Brenda Tenney Polas (Drew); siblings, Anna Strickland and Carl Brookover; her grandchildren, Lonnie (Stacy) Polas and Breanne Cline; her great-grandchildren, Patrick Polas, Mollie Polas, Liam Polas, Jordyn Johnston, Courtney Huffman, Caine Cline and Addison Cline; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Tenney and several cousins.

Per her wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

