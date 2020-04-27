Marie Elena Loomis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Elena Loomis, 73, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones.



Marie was born on December 16, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dominic and Rachel (Dawkins) DiBattiste.

She married the love of her life, Stan Loomis, on March 17, 1969 and they shared 51 wonderful years together.



There is nothing that Marie loved more than her family. She would do anything for them.

She was a long-time member of Tod Avenue United Methodist Church and an active member and past president of the United Methodist Women.

She also enjoyed working the fish fries. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Buckeyes, Browns, and Indians.



She will be deeply missed by her husband, Stan; her children, Mary Beth (Andrew) Siegfried, Cheri (James) McCandless and Bill (Pam) Loomis; her grandchildren, Rachel Marie, James Ryan, Kaitlyn Marie, Walter Oakes, Ashlyn Marie, Jackson Lee and Everly Grace; her siblings, Frank DiBattiste, Rita DiBattiste and Rae Ann (Jimmie) Sylvester and many nieces and nephews.



Marie is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Donna Boylan and her sister-in-law, Barb DiBattiste.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made out to the Northeast Ohio MS Society or Harbor Light Hospice.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

