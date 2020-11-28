Marianne Evans Daugherty, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Evans Daugherty, 70, passed away Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020, at Sharon Regional with a short battle with Covid.

Marianne was born February 3, 1950, in Oxford, England, a daughter of the late Edward and Veronica Evans.

She came to the United states with her parents in 1955 and was a 1968 graduate of Sharon High School.

She worked at Sharon Steel, Quaker Steak and Lube and Roemer Industries.

She married the love of her life, Gerald Daugherty, on December 12, 1987.

She was a Roman Catholic.

She enjoyed retirement to the fullest, traveling with family and friends and camping. Her all time favorite places to go were Outer Banks, which they have been going to for 30 plus years and Madera Beach, Florida.

They enjoyed listening to music at The Keg, especially Re-Issue, spending time with their dog and cat Zoie and Sally and her grandson, Andrew, who was her world.

Marianne will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Gerald Daugherty; her daughter, Kendall McCoy and her boyfriend, Brian Alfredo of Masury; her son, Michael McCoy of Niles; her grandson, Andrew McCoy and his mother, Darlene McCoy and her sister and brother in law, Walt (Peggy) Dolata. She will also be missed by her best friend of over 50 years, Ruth Ronci and her husband, Rick, Maryann Cagno and her confidant, Debbie Syersak.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Evans and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Anyone attending, we ask to maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

