Marianne Dengler, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Dengler, 73 of Warren, died Tuesday afternoon, January 5 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Marianne was born May 22, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Sefcik) Wagner and was a lifelong area resident.

Marianne graduated from Ursuline High School in 1965.

She enjoyed baking and cooking and according to her family, made the best clothespin cookies. Marianne had also been a cake decorator for a period for several grocery stores in the area. She enjoyed going to wineries and listening to her favorite music. Most importantly, Marianne always put others first and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

She leaves her husband, Howard Dengler, whom she married October 29, 1979; a daughter, Kelly (Don) Learn of Mineral Ridge; her son, Keith (Laura) Padgett of Columbus; two stepdaughters, Michelle (Joe) Saleh of Damascus, Maryland and Susan (George) Hawn of Ruther Glen, Maryland and eight grandchildren. Marianne also leaves two sisters, Eleanor Donnelly of San Pedro, California and Carol (Alan) Friedkin of Liberty and her beloved Pomeranian, Minnie.

Besides her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Schnell.

There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial.

Family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

