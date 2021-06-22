Marian L. Snavely, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian L. Snavely, 94, of Canfield, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.



Born April 9, 1927 in Lowellville, Ohio, Marian was the daughter of Edward and Helen (Maust) Lenz.



Marian graduated from Boardman High School in 1945.

Prior to her retirement, she was a Secretary for First Federal Savings and Loan and later for Canfield High School.

She was a member of Canfield Presbyterian Church, where she taught preschool and Sunday school classes. More recently Marian attended Greenford Christian Church.

Marian was a member of AARP in Canfield and the Villagers Dance Club.

She loved life, people (especially children) and nature. She always had a smile that lit up a room and made anyone’s day.



Marian is preceded in death by her husband Donald E. Snavely whom she married August 21, 1948 and who died May 9, 2010; her brother, Dick Lenz and son, Chris.



She is survived by two children, Lynn Snavely of Las Cruces, NM and Duke (Jean) Snavely of Boardman; two granddaughters Brandi (Dave) Brown of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Gina (Ethan) Parks of Columbiana; four great-grandchildren, Addison, Cason and Colton Brown and Calliana Parks; several nieces and one nephew; sister Jean Conrad of New Springfield and sister-in-law, Vel Lenz of Reedsville, Pennsylvania. Also, three special young men, Dean, Daniel and Drake Gray and many other special people too many to list.



Family and friends may call Friday, June 25, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel. A short service will be held immediately following at 7:00.

For those that cannot attend services, live streaming of the service may be viewed on Marian’s tribute wall at lanefuneralhomes.com.

Marian will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.



In lieu of a memorial, and in memory of Marian, she asks that you go do something you enjoy or have always wanted to do. Live Life!

