Marian L. Ewing, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Marian L. Ewing, 92 of Austintown who passed away peacefully with her family beside her on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Briarfield Manor.

Marian was born December 10, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret (Phillips) Hart and was a lifelong area resident.

She managed the Monticello Apartments in Liberty for 25 years, retiring in 1991.

Marian lived a wonderful life. She enjoyed gambling and going to casinos, but most important was her family.

Marian married the love of her life, John M.Joyce, April 12, 1947, he died in 1986.

She was lucky enough to find love again and married John W. Ewing on August 17, 1988, died August 12, 2007.

She leaves three daughters, Katie (Mike) McCarthy of Ashtabula, Patty (Bud) Hawkins Nancy Furrie both of Austintown ; two sons, John (Linda) Joyce, Mark Joyce both of Austintown; step-children, David (Michele) Ewing of Berlin Center, Cathy Ewing of Austintown, Robert (Mary) Ewing of Florida, Sue (Clint) Kays of Youngstown; 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a niece, Karen Shilling of Struthers.

Besides her parents and her husbands, Marian was preceded in death by her step-father, Dwight Herron; two brothers, Kenneth Hart and Ted Hart; a sister, Velma Patterson; a niece, Cindy Patterson, a nephew, William Patterson and a step-son, Jerry Ewing.

Friends may call on Thursday for one hour prior to the service at 12 Noon at the funeral home.

We kindly ask that masks be worn, the six-foot rule honored, and please do not linger after seeing the family.



