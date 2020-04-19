Marian J. Booth, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian J. Booth, 88, of Lake Milton, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Humility House in Austintown Ohio.

She was born August 9, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Roy and Ida Patton.



She is survived by her husband, Donald Booth, whom she married on April 21, 1951; son Chuck, (Lynn) Booth; two daughters, Pam (Tom) Kubic, Lori (Frank) Delvecchio; three grandchildren, Erich Booth, Thomas Bennett, Angela Bennett and one great-granddaughter, Arianna Bennett.



Marian was preceded in death by her father and mother; three brothers, Dick Patton, Don Patton, Billy Patton; grandson, Lee Booth.



Marian belonged to the First Federated Church of North Jackson where she was baptized and married.

She was involved in Women’s Fellowship of the Church and also was a member of Lake Milton Women’s League, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 278, American Legion Auxiliary of Lake Milton 737, lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 9571, American Business Women’s Association and Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America.



Marian thought of others and always wanted to help people. She was involved in writing letters to stop the mistreatment of Vietnam prisoners of war. Bradley Smith of Lake Milton was a prisoner of war for seven years and told Marian years later that all the letters that she and other women wrote from the United States saved their lives.



Marian and her husband, Don, loved to dance and belonged to many dance clubs over the years. She also loved to golf and play bridge. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.



Private family service will be held at Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel. A service will be held for extended family and friends at a later date.



Family has requested that all contributions be made to the Lee M. Booth Memorial Scholarship and send to Youngstown State University Foundation, 606 Wick Avenue, Youngstown OH 44502.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.