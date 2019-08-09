Marian F. Teets, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian F. Teets, 85, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland.



Born June 6, 1934 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late David and Frances (Spiker) Brooks.



Marian was a 1952 graduate of Chaney High School.

After graduating she married Carl E. Teets on May 16, 1953.

Marian started her career working in the offices at U.S. Steel. She later worked as a Certified Professional Service Representative (CPSR) for Eich Brothers Insurance Agency, Inc. for 30 years before retiring in 1997.



Marian attended Old North Church in Canfield.

She was a board member for Forest Lawn Memorial Park Association and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 301.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Albert Brooks and David Brooks; her sister, Lois Ross and her beloved cocker spaniel, Spunky.



Marian is survived by her husband of 66 years, Carl; her children, Diane (Tom) Daley and Robert (Jill) Teets; her five grandchildren, Shaun Daley, Renee Daley, Erika Teets, Kevin Teets and Carson Teets; her brother, Joseph (Patty) Brooks and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.



Family and friends will be received Monday, August 12 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at the funeral home on Monday, August 12 at 12:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Marian F. Teets, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.