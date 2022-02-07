AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Rose Armstrong was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend during her incredible 81 years of life. She passed away peacefully, in the arms of the Lord on Friday, February 4, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born May 16, 1940 in Reggio Calabria, Italy, Maria was born to two loving parents, Pasquale Musolino and Maria Christina Guidace.

Her father came to America in 1955 and at the age of 18, Maria, bravely joined her family in 1958.

Maria worked as a seamstress while learning the English language. She worked at a local favorite Italian specialties for more than 20 years as a baker. From this experience and her Italian heritage, she developed a passion for baking and cooking for her loved ones and continued these traditions with her family.

She loved spending time with family but the highlight was spending time with Gina. Her priority was meeting Gina’s needs and the quality time they spent together. Her spirit will continue to watch over Gina.

She also devoted her time with her grandchildren, who she taught how to play games, cards and her love of cooking.

Maria was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She volunteered for Goodwill and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where she knitted hats for the newborns. She brought light and love into everything she did and everyone she met.

Maria is survived by her three children, Frank (Tammy) Valley, Regina “Gina” Valley and Richelle (Jeff) Laughner; her three stepchildren, Joanne (Dan) Groleau, Howard (Janet) Armstrong, Jr. and Becky (Thomas) Moffett; her five siblings, Grazia (Vincenzo), Nunziato (Maria), Joseph (Patricia), Francesca (Guiseppe) and Teresa (Francesco); her three grandchildren, Natalina (Ben) Kazimir, Karlina (Evan) Wander and Sidney Laugher; six stepgrandchildren, Dawn Baer, Alan Logue, Bobbi Jo (Randall) Killing, Paul Cetor Jr. (Jessica), Jason Cetor and Jamie (Nick) Adams and her great-strepgrandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Maria is preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Howard E. Armstrong, whom she married May 5, 1988 and died November 30, 2015; her brother, Vincent Musolino and her niece, Krista Musolino.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February, 10, at St. Joseph’s Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, Ohio.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in Maria’s name to the Rich Center for Autism at richcenter.ysu.edu/donate or Alzheimer’s Association, Greater East Ohio Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

