CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria “Rosaria” DiFelice, 82 of Canfield,who was lovingly devoted to the Catholic faith, passed away Wednesday evening, October 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, Youngstown.

Rosaria was born December 14, 1939 in Sulmona, Italy , a daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna (Lucci) Centofanti.

She lived a very simple and beautiful life, true to her heritage after immigrating here from Abruzzo, Italy with her husband, Giovanni DiFelice.

Rosaria considered April 22 her favorite holiday, not only because it was Earth Day, but because it was the day she married Giovanni. They shared 54 years together before he passed on June 18, 2010.

Together they were avid gardeners who truly reaped the bounties of the earth; Living frugally in order to sustain the earth was her passion. Rosaria was lovingly devoted to her Lord and will be dearly missed.

She leaves her three children, Vincent (Diane) DiFelice of Youngstown, Ivana (Kevin) Huzjak of Canfield, Remo (Mary) DiFelice of Austintown; five grandchildren, Olivia (Ed) Hoover, Breene (Leah)Huzjak, Elise (Andy) Russell and Isabella DiFelice and four great-grandchildren, Eddie, Alexander, Lillian and Carson. Rosaria also leaves her siblings, Gino Centofanti of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Delia Smith of Boardman, Clara Lettera of Ackworth, Georgia, Amelia Martucci of Boardman and Tony Centofanti of Jacksonville, Florida.

Besides her parents and her husband, Rosaria was preceded in death by a grandson, John DiFelice and an infant brother.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to her Cardiovascular Intensive Care nurse at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, Youngstown, Jimmy who was exceptional in his tender and compassionate care in their mother’s final hours.

The family would also like to thank the staff at the Blood and Cancer Center of Boardman for their tireless and devoted attention given to Maria.

Per Rosaria’s wishes, private services were held for the family.

In lieu of flowers she had also requested that material tributes take the form of contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Mahoning County, 252 Wood Street, Youngstown, OH 44503 or to the Rescue Mission of Youngstown, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Youngstown ,OH 44510.

