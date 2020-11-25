Maria E. Reese, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria E. Reese, 75, passed away at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

Maria was born on July 6, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Victoria (Oltean) Kurmu.

On August 28, 1971 she married the love of her life, Robert Reese. They shared 40 years together before Robert’s passing in 2011.

Maria was a kind and loving soul who lived to take care of others. It did not matter if it was family, friends, or neighbors, if someone needed to be taken care of, she was there in the blink of an eye. Maria did not like to sit still, she was always on the move. She loved spending time with her family, shopping and taking pictures. She loved her dogs, even though she did not always want to admit it.

Maria will be deeply missed by her son, Gary (Faith) Booth; her stepchildren, Robert Reese and Candace (Randy) Dzurilla; her grandchildren, Carissa (Blair) Simmons, Samantha Booth, Katy Booth, Brianna (Justin) McAllister, Theodore Booth, Jessica (Kyle) Marino, Chelsea Dzurilla and Isabell Dzurilla; her 15 great-grandchildren; her very close family member, Lisa Hoodin, who was always there for her and many other family and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Maria is preceded in death by her son, Teddy Booth and her brothers, John and Sam Kurmu.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pineview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.