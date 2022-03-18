MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria A. Reeves, 90, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Born May 19, 1931 in Mabscott, West Virginia, Maria was the daughter of Elmer and Guillana Via.



Maria married Robert L. Reeves on April 17, 1954 and together they started a family.

She was a member of the Mineral Ridge Methodist Church.

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.



To cherish her memory, she leaves two daughters, Suzanne (Patrick) Landy and Robin Reeves; her grandchildren, Mariah Landy, Kevin (Jessica) Landy, Vinnie Palozzo and Angela Palozzo and four great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert and her siblings.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 1:00 p.m., at New Hope Methodist Church, 21 Fairview Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Hope Methodist Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



A television tribute will air Sunday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.