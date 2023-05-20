AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marglee G. (Hodgkiss) Naymick peacefully transitioned Thursday, May 18, 2023.

She was born on November 7, 1930, a child of Frank and Rebecca Blanche (Webb) Hodgkiss of Akron, spirited from birth.

Marglee’s passions were dogs, bowling, bird watching, gardening, traveling and spending time with loved ones including friends and family. She was loyal to all she loved and will be remembered for her thoughtful and giving nature.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert A. and son, Jeffrey R. and her siblings, Harold, Anne, Lucille, Pauline and Clifford.

She leaves behind daughter, Deborah Naymick; many loved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by a 3:00 p.m. funeral service at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

A private burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Alzheimer’s organization or planting a tree in your favorite spot or a national forest in need through Arborday.org.

A celebration of life ceremony will be planned at a later day to be determined in Columbus, Ohio.

