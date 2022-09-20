BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margit B. Zielke, 85, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born January 16, 1937 in Lodz, Poland, a daughter of Rudolph and Wanda (Herman) Schuetz.

Margit was a homemaker.

She graduated high school in Germany and attended Leipzig University for a year, studying Chemistry.

Margit was a member of the former Honterus Lutheran Church and a current member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where she was very active and a member of the quilting group,” The Piece Makers.”

Margit loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her radiant smile touched the lives of everyone she met.

Margit is survived by her husband of 66 years, Alex A. Zielke, whom she married September 22, 1956; her children, Henry A. Zielke of North Canton, Annette M. (Dave) Mullett of Novi, Michigan and Robert (Reverend Becky) Zielke of Canfield; her brother, Gerd J. (Kathy) Schuetz of Canfield; her sister, Helga A. Schoenenberger of Toronto, Canada; her grandchildren, Michele (Bobby) Johnson, Melanie and Marissa Mullett, Crystal, Alex and Elise Zielke, Abigail Zielke and her great-grandchildren, James and Jack Johnson.

Besides her parents, Margit was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Otmar Schoenenberger.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 23 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel, 5797 Tod Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512 and 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24 at Bethel Lutheran Church, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Margit’s name may be given to the Memorial Fund of Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family of Margit, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.