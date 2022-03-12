LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Louise (Bolyard) Shahan, age 86, of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born August 4, 1935, to the late Clarice and Esther Bolyard in her beloved West Virginia, a state she always loved and returned to as often as she could.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Shahan; two sisters, Mary Virginia (Jenny) (Bolyard) Strader and Diana Athelia (Bolyard) Lake and one grandson, Leroy E Freeze.

Margie loved gardening and spending time with her family.

She was devoted to her church, Leavittsburg First Church of the Nazarene, and enjoyed teaching Sunday school and vacation Bible school for many years.

She was always cooking, crocheting, reading, bird-watching and potting flowers – roses were her favorite. Friday-night game nights was a long-held, and dearly cherished, tradition.

She is survived by her brothers, Charles Bolyard, Ralph Bolyard and Carroll Bolyard; sister, Ruby E. (Bolyard) Hovatter Reid; children, Donna Jean Wilson (Denver – deceased), Jeffery A. Shahan (Iris), Janice K. Shahan (Scott Leopold – deceased) and Denise A. Brown (David); grandchildren, William Freeze (Charlotte) and James Ervin (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Sara Freeze, Jeffery Freeze, Travis Ervin, Autumn Ervin and Alexandra Ervin; great-Great grandchildren, Alivia Freeze and Albrey Freeze and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to one of Margie’s favorite charities: Warren Family Mission, Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley or Wounded Warriors.

Margie will be laid to rest beside her husband at Crown Hill Burial Park.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.