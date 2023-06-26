WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margery F. Shoemaker, 88, passed away Friday evening, June 23, 2023 at University Hospital in Ravenna.

Marge was born on May 23, 1935 in Columbiana, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leon and Kathleen Oesch Burbick.

She was a graduate of Columbiana High School and moved with her husband, Darrold Lamar, to Warren, Ohio in 1960.

She an employee at First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Warren for 38 years. After her retirement, she worked in concessions for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers minor league team for an additional five years.

She was of Lutheran faith. As a member, she attended Living Lord Lutheran Church in Howland.

Margery will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 65 years, Darrold Shoemaker, whom she married on June 15, 1958; sisters, Norma Burbick, Helen Jean Sauerwein, Mary Kay McFall, Carol Ann Dowdle and Maureen Nesselrotte and brothers, Dale Burbick, Ronald Burbick, Phillip Burbick and Williard Burbick.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Burbick, Harry Burbick, Elmer Burbick, Donald Burbick, Harold Burbick, Howard Burbick and Charles Burbick.

Family and friends may visit from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday June 30, 2023 at Living Lord Lutheran Church located at 815 Niles-Cortland Road NE in Warren. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Living Lord Lutheran Church memorial fund in Marge’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes

