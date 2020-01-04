Margery Ellen Uhlir, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margery Ellen Uhlir, 93, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Margery was born in Niles, Ohio, on November 26, 1926 ,to Samuel and Catherine Nash Urmson.

She was a lifelong resident of the area, graduating from Niles McKinley High School in 1944.



She was employed as secretary to the plant superintendent at Packard Electric from 1944 – 1952, where she met her husband, Leo. They were united in marriage on July 22, 1950, spending 48 years together until his passing on October 21, 1998.

After her children were raised, she returned to work as the secretary at Laird Avenue School from 1974 – 1982.



Margery enjoyed watching Jeopardy, doing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She was happiest when surrounded by her grandchildren.



She will be deeply missed by her children, Catherine (Nick) Spanos, Mary Beth Hank and Thomas (Janice Milleson) Uhlir; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dr. Jamieson) Bretz, Nicholas (Laura) Spanos, Thomas (Katie) Hank, Scott Hank and Allison (Michael) Baranski and great-grandchildren, Mia and Nico Spanos, Jackson and Oliver Bretz and Kallen and Maddox Baranski.



She was preceded in death by brothers, Albert Urmson, Samuel (Grace) Urmson and Harlan Urmson and sister, Marian (Richard) Buschagen.



Visitation for Margery will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke Episcopal Church, 348 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446.

Burial will be at Niles Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105



