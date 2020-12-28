Margaret V. Ulrich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret V. Ulrich, 82, passed away Saturday morning, December 26, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

She was born October 11, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of Peter and Pauline (Popelea) Farcas.

Margaret was a Secretary with the Warren City School System for many years, retiring in 2000.

She was a 1956 graduate of South High School.

Margaret then attended Central Bible Institute, was Woman of the Year for Evangel College and traveled and sang with the Revival College Choir, all in Springfield, Missouri. She also sang in the choir and with a women’s sextet at Warren First Assembly Church. At Niles Christian Assembly, Margaret taught Sunday School and Junior Church, sang in the choir and was a Deaconist. She was a member of Highway Tabernacle Church, where she sang in the choir. She also taught piano for many years. Margaret started the Women’s Neighborhood Club and a bible study club, the “Coffee Clutch Ladies” and also a bible study group at Zion Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed baking and cooking. Margaret and her husband Richard traveled extensively and especially enjoyed cruises to Europe, Alaska and New England. Margaret was very proud that she was able to visit her family farmstead in Cluj, Romania.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Richard A. Ulrich, whom she married July 8, 2000; her daughters, Ladonna (Frank) DeCaterina of Bristol, Tennessee, Jilene R. (Jeffrey J.) Beadle of Warren and Melissa A. (Trevor G.) Berry of Cortland; her stepchildren, Frederick Elder Ulrich and Dana Cornelius Ulrich; three brothers; one sister and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents; Margaret was preceded in death by one brother.

Friends may call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 29, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

Material contributions may be given to Highway Tabernacle Church, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515 or to Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church, 626 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.