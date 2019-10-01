Margaret Steiner, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Steiner, 87, passed away early Monday morning, September 30, 2019, at Hospice House.

Margaret was born on November 6, 1931, in Struthers, the daughter of the late John and Sophie (Fok) Gavran.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and had worked as a phone operator for Ohio Bell and later worked as a caterer in the area.

Margaret was a member of St. Nicholas Church.

She had a love for birds and enjoyed watching and feeding them.

Her husband, Edward J. Steiner, Jr., whom she married on February 1, 1954, passed away on August 28, 2013.

Margaret leaves three daughters, Marilyn Steiner of Columbus, Carolyn Steiner of Sale, Patricia Shattuck of Hubbard and two sons, Edward Joseph Steiner III of Austintown and Michael Steiner of Poland. She also leaves two sisters, Anne Zubyk of Hubbard and Kay Armstrong of Struthers; as well as, 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents and her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by an infant sister, Anne Gavran and two brothers, John and Steve Gavran.

Following Margaret’s wishes, there are not calling hours or funeral services.

