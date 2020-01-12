Margaret “Peg” M. Kelly, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” M. Kelly, of Canfield, passed away January 9, 2019 at her residence.

Born the daughter of the late Herman and Margaret (O’Connell) Bader in Petersburg, Ohio.

Peg was a graduate of Mount Jackson High School. Upon graduation she attended Youngstown School of Nursing graduating in 1945.

She started her career as a nurse for Youngstown Sheet and Tube and later worked at Northside and Southside Hospital. While working Peg obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Health Administration from St. Joseph College in Maine. Peg was the first nurse to be hired by General Motors. She worked as an RN for over 25 years there before retiring in 1990.

Peg was involved in many organizations and dedicated her life to the service of others. She was a member of the Martin Luther Lutheran Church, the Industrial Nurse Association, ARRP, Liberty Bell Investments and the Saxon Club.

Peg loved to spend time with others, especially her family. Her hobbies included ceramics, trailing riding and traveling with her husband.

Besides her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her husband, John I. Kelly, whom she married October 9, 1948 and died January 11, 2004; her brothers, Herman, James, Edward and Fritz and a grandson, Jordan F. Kelly.

Peg is survived by her children; Susan Pardee (Wayne), Dr. John Kelly (Kim), William J. Kelly (Terry) and Patricia “Pete” Mealy (Ed Dewes); her sister, Catherine (Glenn) McKinney; sisters-in-law, Mona Bader and Joanne Kelly; her grandchildren, Marcia Pardee Lower (Brian), Jennifer Pardee Powel (Norman), Beth Pardee Snodgrass (Mike), Caitlyn Kelly, Adam Kelly (Heather), Christopher Mealy (Chelsea) and Shawn Mealy (Ashley); her great-grandchildren, Brittany, Cailey, Hannah, Devin, Malley, Madeline, Owen, Evan and Mia; “daughter of the heart”, Peggy Will and multiple nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel and from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, january 14, 2020 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the church, with Pastor Larry Klinker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer society or the Martin Luther Lutheran Church fund.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers that made it possible for Peg to remain in her home and the staff of Harbor Light Hospice.

