Margaret Mary Suit, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Home, Niles Chapel, for Margaret Mary “Peggy” Suit, 93, of Liberty, who died Tuesday evening, April 6, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home, Liberty.

Peggy was born March 14, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Worth Levi and Frances (Robinson) Wilson.

She graduated from Ursuline High School where she played drums in the marching band and bass fiddle in the jazz band. Peggy was talented musically, also playing the organ and piano and also an artist where she excelled in painting and sculpture. She attended Youngstown College and also St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Peggy lived many places throughout her married life including Germany, since her husband, Paul served in the U.S. Army. She had been a tour guide for the Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Her husband, Paul Henry Suit, Sr. preceded her in death, December 1992.

Peggy leaves her children, Paul Suit, II of Albuquerque, Leslie Suit of Youngstown, Nancy Nuzzi of Austintown, Dr. William (Ruth) Suit of Leavittsburg, David (Constance) Suit of Florida, Robert (Brenda) Suit of Johnstown, Pennsylvania and Michelle Kelly of Albuquerque. Margaret also leaves two brothers, James Wilson of Youngstown and William Wilson of Kissimmee, Florida; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Peggy was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Fire; a grandson, Paul Suit, III; a great-granddaughter, Adrianna “Boo” Cannell and a niece, Cathy Fire.

Peggy will be laid to rest next to her husband, Paul, at the National Military Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

