Margaret “Margie” Salvato, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Margaret “Margie” Salvato, 92, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Margaret was born on January 18, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Julia Susko.

She was a 1945 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Shortly after high school she married her husband of 42 years, Sante Salvato on June 12, 1948.

She worked at Ohio Lamp and at the family business, D&S Steak Ranch.

She was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, going to the casinos, crocheting, spending time with children and cooking family dinners.

Margie will be deeply missed by her loving children, Mickey Peterson of Warren, PJ Salvato of Warren whom she made her home with for many years, Larry (Linda) Salvato of Howland, and Fran (Joe) Ruberto of Howland; grandchildren, Larry (Jill) Salvato, Toni Salvato, Alyssa Ruberto and her fiancé Michael Sember, and Nathan Ruberto; great-grandchildren, Mia, Sam, and Chace Salvato; sister, Ellen Day and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sante Salvato, who passed away on August 18, 1990; sisters, Mary Knapik, Julia Opalk, and Anne Casale; and brother Joseph Susko.

Family may visit from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel at 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Don Barnes. Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

The family would like to thank the skilled care staff at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland for the care and support and Tony Gigliotti for his visits and comfort to Margie and her family.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.