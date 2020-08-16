Margaret “Maggie” L. Iacino, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Maggie” L. Iacino, age 68 of Masury, Ohio, passed away at her home on Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family following a lengthy illness.

Maggie was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on November 2, 1951 the second child of Archie and Lillian (Casbard) Iacino.



After graduating from Sharon High School, Maggie worked as a server making many great friends and memories along the way.



Maggie loved gardening, reading and animals. However, her passion was her family and pets especially Gracie and Tom, her Jack Russell Terriers.

For over 30 years, she created a home with the love of her life, Frank Galati, Jr. and she was a second mother to his children Tara (Christopher) Harper and Frank Galati III. However, her, most treasured title was being “Nina” to Bella and Logan.



Besides Frank and his family, Maggie is survived by her sister, Genine (Sam) Rice; her brothers, Eugene “Jerry” Iacino, Mark (Karen) Iacino and Doug (Jodi) Iacino; her nieces and nephews, Leslie Kopkash, Erin Iacino, Katie, Shannon and Jacob Iacino, Michael Iacino, Dianna Douds, Brian and Christina Laverty; her great-nieces and nephews, Aliah Laverty, Samantha and Steven Kopkash and Aidan Dudash; her great-great-niece, Cleo Dudash.

Maggie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Carol Iacino.



Memorial donations in memory of Maggie can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

